Dunki gets earliest ever show at iconic Gaiety Cinema, Shah Rukh Khan's fan club to set new record for film

After First Show Of Jawan And Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki gets first ever 5:55 am show, the film is set to release worldwide on 21 December 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and a brilliant ensemble cast is nearing its release, generating tremendous excitement among audiences. Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4 Trailer, viewers are eagerly anticipating the film that promises an array of emotions. This fervour is evident in the advance bookings for Dunki, which have set records by surpassing Rs 2cr in gross for the opening day in India.

And now after first Show Of Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki gets first ever 5:55 am show, the film is set to release worldwide on 21 December 2023, and SRK Universe has organized special shows of Dunki in over 1000 screens worldwide, which is a record for any Hindi film star.

Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan club SRK Universe held first ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema. They followed it with the first ever 6 am show for Jawan at the same iconic cinema. Now with SRK’s latest release Dunki, fans have created a new record with magical number 5:55 am show at Gaiety cinema. This is earliest show in history of iconic cinema. No other film had a show before 12 pm in 51 years of history at gaiety

The shows will start from 5:55 am and will be attended by thousands of fans who are eager to see their favourite superstar on the big screen

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023