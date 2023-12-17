Dunki gets earliest ever show at iconic Gaiety Cinema, Shah Rukh Khan's fan club to set new record for film

Headlines

'Like an old club, set members don't want to let go of the grip': Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

Bihar horror: Tension erupts after mutilated body of temple's priest surfaces

Watch: Hardik Pandya's interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni's CSK over MI

Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

'Don't want anything, just hand over my daughter's body': Victim's father outside blast-hit Nagpur factory

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

10 low-budget Indian films that tasted success at box office

Indian bowlers to take 5-wicket haul vs South Africa in ODIs

10 richest families in World in 2023; check Ambani family's rank

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Bollywood

Dunki gets earliest ever show at iconic Gaiety Cinema, Shah Rukh Khan's fan club to set new record for film

After First Show Of Jawan And Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki gets first ever 5:55 am show, the film is set to release worldwide on 21 December 2023

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and a brilliant ensemble cast is nearing its release, generating tremendous excitement among audiences. Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4 Trailer, viewers are eagerly anticipating the film that promises an array of emotions. This fervour is evident in the advance bookings for Dunki, which have set records by surpassing Rs 2cr in gross for the opening day in India.

And now after first Show Of Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki gets first ever 5:55 am show, the film is set to release worldwide on 21 December 2023, and SRK Universe has organized special shows of Dunki in over 1000 screens worldwide, which is a record for any Hindi film star.

Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan club SRK Universe held first ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema. They followed it with the first ever 6 am show for Jawan at the same iconic cinema. Now with SRK’s latest release Dunki, fans have created a new record with magical number 5:55 am show at Gaiety cinema. This is earliest show in history of iconic cinema. No other film had a show before 12 pm in 51 years of history at gaiety

Here is the post:

The shows will start from 5:55 am and will be attended by thousands of fans who are eager to see their favourite superstar on the big screen

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023

