Dunki's first poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan reveals this key plot point of Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Shah Rukh Khan recently took the box office by storm with his movie Jawan. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, the makers dropped the first poster featuring the actor which reveals the key plot of the movie.

On Saturday, Home Screen Entertainment shared the first poster of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was seen showing his back in the poster with a background of a dessert. The poster had a text which reveals the key plot of the movie. The text read, “A soldier’s journey to keep a promise.” And the caption read, “A soldier's journey to keep a promise. Rajkumar Hirani's #Dunki starring #ShahRukhKhan releases at a Star Cinemas near you on December 21, 2023.”

Excited fans also showered love and flooded the comment section, one of the comments read, “another Rs 1000 crore loading.” another fan wrote, “Next all time blockbuster loading.” another fan commented, “Mark the date, King is coming.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan as soldier and Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal along with others in key roles. The movie marks the first ever collaboration between SRK and Hirani and is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year.

The film was earlier reported to be postponed to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Salaar, however, the poster reveals that the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21 and will have a Christmas release.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and said, “Raju sir ke saath yeh meri third film hai, PK kiya tha phir Sanju kiya tha. Aur bohot saare ads kiye hain. Ek toh itne bade director Raju Hirani aur phir Shah Rukh sir, voh bhi Jawan ke baad aa rahe hain ek toh. Voh aisi film hai ki voh kahaani aapke sabke gharo main, dil main aise bas jayegi that you will only talk about that film for the next 10 years.”

