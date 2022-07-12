Headlines

Dunki: DOP Amit Roy quits Shah Rukh Khan's film due to 'creative differences' with director Rajkumar Hirani

Slated to release on December 22, 2023, Taapsee Pannu stars as the leading lady in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki was announced in April with an endearing video showing fun banter between the superstar and the filmmaker. But now, the film has run into trouble as its DOP aka cinematographer Amit Roy has quit the film citing 'creative differences' with Hirani.

Talking to ETimes, Amir Roy confirmed the news and said, "Yes, I am not doing Dunki anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn't see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction."

The cinematographer, who has worked on films like Love Aaj Kal (2020), Dum Maaro Dum (2011), Sarkar (2005), and Sarkar Raj (2008), added to the portal, "It happens sometimes. I had shot a song in Sanju for Hirani - the Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya song. We had a great time then. I have also done a few ads for him. But you see, an ad is a collaborative effort wherein the client's vision also matters. But when it comes to a film, it is the director's vision." He even added that his scenes will be retained in the film.

READ | What is the meaning of Dunki, the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film

The report also added that Pankaj Kumar, who has shot films like Haider and Tumbbad, came in as Roy's replacement before C. K. Muraleedharan, who has worked with Hirani in films like 3 Idiots, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and PK, has taken over as the cinematographer role.

Set to release on December 22, 2023, Dunki will clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan whose exact release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but it has been announced that the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film will release on Christmas next year.

