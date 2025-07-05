'Dum hai toh mujhe nikaal ke dikhao': Dinesh Lal Yadav gives open challenge, calls Hindi-Marathi conflict 'gandi raajneeti' | Viral video

Bhojpuri star and politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, reacted to the ongoing Hindi-Marathi conflict and made an open challenge saying, "Main Marathi nahi bolta hoon. Maharashtra mein hi rehta hoon. Kisi bhi neta ko khula challenge deta hoon — agar tumhare andar dum hai toh nikaal ke dikhao."

The ongoing Hindi-Marathi conflict has caused unrest in Maharashtra. Several videos of political volunteers' hooliganism went viral. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) party workers are seen creating a ruckus in Mumbai, slapping people, destroying shops, vandalising properties of individuals who refused to speak in Marathi, and admitting that they don't know the language. Amid the tension, Bhojpuri star and politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Niruaha, made an open challenge to politicians, stating that despite staying in Maharashtra, he doesn't know Marathi and won't speak it. Nirahua slammed the politicians who are using this 'tactic' and dared them to cast him out of the state.

Dinesh was seen at an event promoting his film. In an interaction with ANI, Dinesh slammed the politicians and made an open challenge. "Agar kisi mein dum hai toh mujhe Maharashtra se nikaal ke dikhao. Main Marathi nahi bolta hoon. Maharashtra mein hi rehta hoon. Kisi bhi neta ko khula challenge deta hoon — agar tumhare andar dum hai toh nikaal ke dikhao (If anyone has guts, throw me out of Maharashtra. I don't speak Marathi. I live in Maharashtra. I openly challenge any leader - if you have guts, throw me out)."

Dinesh Lal Yadav calls Hindi-Marathi conflict 'gandi raajneeti'

The actor-politician further said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki jo log bhi yeh sab karte hain, woh gandi rajneeti karte hain. Aur aisa kahin bhi nahi hona chahiye — desh ke kisi bhi hissa mein nahi hona chahiye. Ye desh isi baat ke liye jaana jaata hai ki yahan alag-alag bhashayen hain, alag-alag cultures hain. Uske baad bhi yahaan 'anekta mein ekta' hai. Yahi toh hamare desh ka culture hai, yahi iski khoobi hai, khaasiyat hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki is tarah ki gandi rajneeti karne walon ko sambhal jaana chahiye. Kyunki yeh todne ki rajneeti hai. Aap rajneeti kijiye, par jodne ki rajneeti kijiye, todne ki nahi (I feel that whoever does all this, they do dirty politics. And this should not happen anywhere - should not happen in any part of the country. This country is known for the fact that here there are different languages, and different cultures. Despite that, here there is 'Unity in diversity'. This is the culture of our country, this is its beauty, its speciality. I feel that those who do such dirty politics should be careful. Because this is the politics of breaking. You should do politics, but do politics of uniting, not of breaking)."