Dulquer Salmaan reacts to 'gut wrenching' voilence with students at Jantar Mantar: 'What breaks my heart even more is...'

Dulquer Salmaan has taken his thoughts to social media and penned an emotional note after voilence broke out between students and Delhi police during the Sansad Chalo march.

Kannada superstar Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan has reacted to the violent breakdown at the Jantar Mantar protest during the Chalo Sansad march, which led to several students being seriously injured by Delhi police. On Instagram, DQ shared a story, admitting that the disturbing visuals of the country's future being brutally handled by the officials. The crackdown between police and the young generation has attracted global attention, and several personalities are criticising how the ruling party government is handling the situation. Rather than taking accountability for their lapses, asking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, the government is ignoring the cry of the suppressed.

Here's what DQ says about violence at Jantar Mantar

The King of Kotha actor dropped a statement that reads, "What’s happening at Jantar Mantar is a reminder to pause, listen, and choose understanding. Education has always been about hope, opportunity, and the promise of a better future. Seeing young people face uncertainty is gut-wrenching."

DQ further adds, "What breaks my heart even more is knowing some students feel they have no way forward, whilst others even choose to end everything. And parents carrying that pain and debts, trying to keep their hopes alive. Beyond every opinion are individuals with dreams, aspirations, families, and hopes that deserve compassion and respect." He concludes, "My hope is for meaningful dialogue, peaceful resolutions, and decisions guided by wisdom and empathy. A future built on understanding will always be stronger than one built on division and violence."

Arijit Singh advises his fans to unfollow him

Singer Arijit Singh also expressed his views on the scuffle between Delhi police and the students at the protest without holding any bards. When his fans didn't agree with him, the singer advised them to delete his playlists and unfollow him, but he won't back out from his stand. He wrote, "I am not worried about the fact that somebody respects me or not. I am also not bothered about anyone's opinion, as everyone has their own. My words might have hurt your emotions. I am truly sorry; I never meant it that way. It's just that I am angry. Forgive me to become free. You can delete all my playlists and forget my existence."