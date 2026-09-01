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Dulquer Salmaan calls father Mammootty his 'safety net', shares why he considers himself 'the most blessed son'

Dulquer Salmaan has called his father and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty his "safety net" and stated he is "the most blessed son" for having a father who lets him make mistakes, learn and find his own path.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Dulquer Salmaan calls father Mammootty his 'safety net', shares why he considers himself 'the most blessed son'
Mammootty with Dulquer Salmaan
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Dulquer Salmaan has opened up about the special bond he shares with his father and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, revealing why he considers himself "the most blessed son". According to Dulquer, his father has always allowed him the freedom to make his own choices, learn from his mistakes and carve out his own path, while remaining a dependable "safety net" whenever needed.

During a promotional event for his upcoming film I'm Game, a fan asked Dulquer about the best piece of advice he had received from Mammootty. Reflecting on his father's approach to parenting, the actor said, "I think I'm the most blessed son because my father doesn’t interfere too much in my life. He says, 'You do, you figure out, you fail, you win; it should all be you. If anything happens, I’m here as a backup. I'm like your safety net.' Like in the circus, if you fall, there’s a safety net."

Dulquer further explained that Mammootty never dictates what he should or should not do, instead encouraging him to navigate life independently. "He's my safety net. But he does not tell me what to do. He says, 'You figure, you learn, you make mistakes.' So I think that is my biggest blessing," he added.

Interestingly, Mammootty also chose not to use his considerable influence to launch his son in Malayalam cinema. Despite being one of the industry's most powerful stars, he did not bring in an established filmmaker or bankroll a big-budget launch for Dulquer. Instead, Dulquer made his acting debut with Second Show in 2012, directed by debutant Srinath Rajendran and featuring several newcomers.

Dulquer has, however, acknowledged that being Mammootty's son gave him an advantage when he entered the film industry and helped him secure the lead role in his debut film. Over the years, he has gone on to establish an identity of his own across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, coming back to I'm Game, the much-awaited film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath. The Dulquer Salmaan-led action drama also stars Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese Pepe, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt and Kathir in key roles. I'm Game is scheduled to release in theatres on Thursday, September 3.

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