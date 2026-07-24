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Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi movie review: Khushalii Kumar's rom-com brings simple family entertainers back, Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra shine as scene-stealers

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi reminds audiences of the kind of wholesome family entertainers that Bollywood once produced regularly—films that didn't depend on spectacle but on relatable emotions and endearing characters.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 02:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi movie review: Khushalii Kumar's rom-com brings simple family entertainers back, Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra shine as scene-stealers
A poster of Dulhaniya Le Aayengi (Image source: IMDb)
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Director: Akashaditya Lama

Cast: Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra, Khushalii Kumar, Omkar Kapoor, Snehil Dixit Mehra 

Runtime: 2 hr 7 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas 

Ratings: 3 stars

Synopsis of Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

Navya (Khushalii Kumar), the 32-year-old carefree girl, proud daughter of successful businessman Devi Prasad (Mahesh Manjrekar), is under pressure to get married. Circumstances led Navya to be challenged to find a suitable groom for her within the given ultimatum of time. This leads to a chaotic musical chairs of sarwagun-sampan dulhe, that keeps getting wilder as the film progresses. 

First thoughts on Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

In an era where theatres are curtailed to larger-than-life drama and visual spectacles, Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi is a risky bet, but also a refreshing reminder that even a rom-com can be enjoyed on the big screen. The film is a humble attempt to find its footing in the competitive market, but doesn't try to redefine romance with OTT moments or shocking twists. Instead, it focuses on telling a straightforward story about love, family, and relationships with warmth, humor, and sincerity. While the film occasionally plays it too safe, its emotional honesty makes it an enjoyable watch.

The ensemble cast performance that keeps you invested

Another reason why the film works is the performances of the cast. Led by Khushalii Kumar, she delivers a grounded performance. Instead of chasing dramatic highs, she lets the character evolve naturally. Whether she's expressing vulnerability, romance, or quiet confidence, Khushalii brings an authenticity that elevates several scenes. Apart from Khushalii, the veterans became the scene-stealers. Mahesh Manjrekar and Piyush Mishra always elevated the scene with effortless comic timing. Omkar Kapoor is decent and shines brightly in confrontational scenes. Snehil Dixit (BC Aunty) is also a good addition, adding more fun to the narrative. 

Watch the trailer of Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi 

What works for Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi?

One of the positives is the screenplay, which follows a predictable structure, but still works in its favour. There aren't many moments that genuinely catch you off guard, but the narrative moves with enough energy to keep the audience invested. The film avoids unnecessary subplots and never loses its focus, allowing viewers to enjoy the journey rather than obsess over the destination. Visually, Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi embraces vibrant colors, festive celebrations, and picturesque locations that perfectly complement its cheerful mood. The music is another pleasant surprise. Though there are no chartbusters, the songs become a part of the narrative, enhancing both romantic and emotional sequences.

What doesn't work for the film? 

The film has too many shortcomings. The biggest one is the reluctance to take risks with storytelling. Certain emotional conflicts feel conveniently resolved. A few situations were let down due to a lack of stronger writing. The climax is also predictable, arriving exactly the way you would expect. The second half is comparatively sloppy, and you might lose interest at times. Akashaditya Lama could have done better as a director. 

Overall verdict

Despite the shortcomings, Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi reminds audiences of the kind of wholesome family entertainers that Bollywood once produced regularly—films that didn't depend on spectacle but on relatable emotions and endearing characters. It's a feel-good romantic drama that values emotions over extravagance and relationships over spectacle. 

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