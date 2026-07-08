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Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film based on Rajasthan's motorcycle God Bullet Baba

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Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film based on Rajasthan's motorcycle God Bullet Baba

Ritwik Pareek's critically acclaimed film Dug Dug draws inspiration from Rajasthan's famous Om Banna, popularly known as Bullet Baba, a folk deity whose shrine near Pali is centred around a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

Dug Dug OTT release date: When and where to watch Ritwik Pareek film based on Rajasthan's motorcycle God Bullet Baba
Dug Dug OTT release date
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The streaming giant Prime Video has announced the OTT premiere of Dug Dug, the critically acclaimed satirical comedy written and directed by Ritwik Pareek. Produced under the Bottle Rocket Pictures banner by Prerna Pareek and Ritwik Pareek, with executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vasan Bala, the film is now available to audiences worldwide after earning praise on the festival circuit and during its theatrical run for its bold storytelling and biting social satire.

Featuring Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni and Yogendra Singh in lead roles, alongside Durga Lal Saini, Hemant Sharma, Jagdish Prasad Tak, Raju Gujjar and Priyanka Khandekar in key supporting parts, Dug Dug spins an extraordinary incident into a compelling exploration of faith, superstition and the commercialisation of belief. Blending absurdist humour with incisive social commentary, the film offers an unconventional yet thought-provoking take on how myths are born and sustained.

What is Ritwik Pareek's Dug Dug all about?

The story revolves around Thakur (Altaf Khan), an alcoholic who dies in a horrific motorcycle accident on a deserted highway. When his bike mysteriously disappears from a police station and reappears at the exact spot where he died, strange occurrences begin to unfold. Soon, locals proclaim him a deity and start offering liquor to his motorcycle. As their wishes seemingly come true, the shrine attracts a growing number of devotees, giving rise to a rapidly expanding, commercialised religion built on blind faith.

Meet Bullet Baba aka Om Banna, India's motrcycle God

Dug Dug draws inspiration from Rajasthan's famous Om Banna, popularly known as Bullet Baba, a folk deity whose shrine near Pali is centred around a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. According to local legend, the motorcycle repeatedly returned to the accident site despite being taken away by the police, leading villagers to believe it possessed divine powers. Today, thousands of travellers stop at the shrine to offer flowers, incense and even bottles of alcohol before embarking on their journey, believing Bullet Baba will protect them from road accidents.

Dug Dug's journey began with TIFF premiere in 2021

While rooted in this remarkable real-life legend, Dug Dug uses the premise to deliver a nuanced critique of how faith, folklore and commerce often intertwine without mocking the beliefs of ordinary people. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021, the film was screened at multiple festivals, including MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara International Film Festival and International Film Festival of Kerala. The Ritwik Pareek film was finally released in India on May 8 and is now streaming on Prime Video.

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