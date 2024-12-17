Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport, and while posing for the shutterbugs, he had a brief interaction with paps, leaving netizens and fans impressed.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are busy enjoying the bliss of being parents to Dua Padukone Singh. Amid their busy schedules, the actors are trying their best to spend most of their time with their little bundle of joy. Recently, the Simmba actor was seen taking an exit from the airport. While walking out of the premises, Ranveer was getting popped by the photographers, and they even had a brief interaction with him.

Many of the paps asked Ranveer, "Dua se kab mila rahe ho? (When will you introduce us to Dua?)" Ranveer first ignored the question and continued walking. However, when he reached his car, the paps asked him to take out his mask for the photos. Ranveer obliged their request, and he was asked again, "Dua se kab mila rahe ho?" Ranveer replied with a smile and then made a thumbs-up gesture with a smile before going inside the car. Photographer Varinder Chawla shared the video, and it went viral instantly.

Watch the video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcome their first child

The actor welcomed his first child on September 8, 2024, with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. In November, the Bajirao Mastani actor attended an event, where he talked about his new phase of fatherhood. “That infinite happiness that I am experiencing right now, I wish I had the words to express what it’s like. But there are no words in any language that can describe this happiness. It’s like magic. I am excited for me. I have been on daddy duty for a long time now.” Further, Ranveer also expressed his gratitude for Deepika Padukone and said that their companionship is magical.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen reprising his role of Simmba in Singham Again. He's now gearing up to play a badass underworld kingpin in Don 3. The movie also stars Kiara Advani.

Also read: Despite earning Rs 1400 crores, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule FAILS to beat these mega-blockbusters of 2024