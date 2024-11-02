Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone name their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Here's what it means.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first Diwali with their newborn daughter this year. The couple surprised fans with the announcement of their daughter’s name on their film, Singham Again’s release, and on the occasion of Diwali.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a picture of their daughter’s feet and revealed that they have named their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. They also revealed the meaning of their daughter’s name which is ‘prayers’, revealing the reason behind keeping the name, the couple wrote, “because she is the answer to our prayers.”

For the unversed, Dua is a modern, feminine name of Arabic origin that means “prayer”, or ‘invocation of good wish’. In Islam, it is the action where people pray and request to God, seeking help. According to Quranic names, Dua is a name for girls that’s directly mentioned in the Quran at least 16 times.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. They were secretly engaged for three years. The couple fell in love with each other during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Their chemistry in the film was also much loved by the audience. Since then they have starred together in several films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83 among others.

Their recent collaboration together is Rohit Shetty’s action thriller Singham Again. Apart from them the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The much-anticipated film has already been released in theatres and has received a positive response from the audience. The film has taken a bumper opening at the box office collecting Rs 43 crore in India. The film is already leading the box office clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dxiit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.