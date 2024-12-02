Jay expressed his displeasure over not mentioning his dad’s name, who crooned the popular SRK song from his film Baadshah.

Global artist Dua Lipa won hearts with her mashup of her hit track Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan’s Woh Ladki Jo at the live performance in Mumbai on Saturday. However, the mashup didn’t go down well with singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son, Jay. He criticised social media users and media outlets for overlooking his father’s contribution to the song.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jay expressed his displeasure over not mentioning his dad’s name, who crooned the popular SRK song from his film Baadshah. "The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to- Woh Ladki Jo- Abhijeet? Unfortunately we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I'm sure when @dualipa heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK," he wrote.

Further, Jay claimed that media outlets never let singers get their due, while also mentioning song composer Anu Malik in the post. “ "It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and @anumalikmusic. Im sorry but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo sabse alag hai- Abhijeet wherever you search it. but somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don't you try and sing for Bollywood This is not about Shah Rukh, I am his biggest fan. This is about our audience and media who don’t support the singers of our country like they do in the West,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dua’s performance on the mashup was indeed the highlight of the concert, which saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan also took to social media to praise her performance. For those unversed, this was Dua’s third visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and her vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.