Bollywood

Bollywood

Drunk rickshaw driver dashes into Jacqueline Fernandez's car post Salman Khan's party

Salman Khan's Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez met with an accident, here's all you need to know

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 11:57 PM IST

A drunk rickshaw driver along with high spirited passengers hit with the Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez's car in the early hours on Friday. The actress who was returning from Race 3 co-star Salman Khan's residence after a party, had a rickshaw following her car upon leaving from Bandra.

Sources share, "Immediately after Jacqueline's car exited Salman's residence, a rickshaw with inebriated men started tailing her car. The rickshaw tried coming too close to the actress' car and lost control colliding with the side of Jacqueline's car. The incident has Jacqueline's car window smashed." 

Though, the actress was fortunate enough to not get hurt, however, the car has been damaged. Onlookers share,"The Rickshaw driver along with a couple of guys were not in their senses. In an attempt to get too close to Jacqueline's car they lost control and banged into her car."

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently juggling too many things on the work front. The actress will be marking her second outing in the Race franchise with Race 3, alongside her Kick co-star Salman Khan.

