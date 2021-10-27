Drugs case: NCB summons witness Prabhakar Sail to probe allegations of corruption against Sameer Wankhede

In the latest development in the drugs-on-cruise case, a five-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to visit Mumbai today (October 27) to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise matter of Mumbai, as per sources quoted on ANI on Tuesday. NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail for interrogation in connection with allegations of corruption levelled by him against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the case.

The team will comprise Deputy Director General (DDG) NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and 4 other NCB officers. "A five-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers," sources said.

The bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. Sali had said, "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case." However, the NCB named Sail as a "hostile witness" in its affidavit in court yesterday.

On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will resume hearing in the bail application of Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drug case today.

For the unversed, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan`s son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)