Driver of Bollywood actor held for raping woman and recording it

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man, who is the driver of a Bollywood actor's wife, for allegedly raping a woman at a suburban hotel.

Latest News

Dhananjay Khatri

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 11:55 AM IST

The DN Nagar police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at a suburban hotel and also recording the act at his mobile phone. The recorded video was later made viral by the accused across WhatsApp groups in order to defame the victim.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ashok Kushale, who works as a driver of a famous Bollywood actor's wife since the past several years. Police sources further add that Kushale had taken the 35-year-old victim who is married to a hotel room where he raped her.  

"Inside the room, was installed a hidden camera installed by Kushale which recorded the entire act. A few days after the incident, the victim realised that the clip had surfaced online and was being circulated everywhere. She suspected that it was done by Kushal and when he was confronted, he accepted it.

The victim then immediately approached the police and lodged the complaint following which, the police registered an FIR and started the probe. 

"We immediately registered an FIR and a team of policemen were sent to trace him. The team initially went to his workplace but he was not there when we asked another driver to call him in Juhu from where he was picked up and brought to the police station on Tuesday night," said a police officer.

"The accused and victim both are married and were having an extramarital affair. Recently, he took the victim to a hotel where he recorded the act and later posted on social media. We are questioning him to ascertain why he posted such video on Whatsapp," the officer added.

He has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for rape and defamation and under relevant sections of Information Technology Act. 

Kushale was produced in the Andheri magistrate court on Wednesday and was remanded to police custody for next two days.

