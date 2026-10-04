Drishyam 3's Kamlesh Sawant aka Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals: 'Jeevan bhar yeh afsoos rahega ki...' | Exclusive

Kamlesh Sawant reveals that he got scared when people approached to hit him for his act of Sub-inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde in Drishyam franchise.

Kamlesh Tukaram Sawant, popularly known as Gaitonde from the Drishyam franchise, reveals he got an extreme audience reaction that left him scared. An actor craves appreciation. When the artist plays a negative lead and gets hate or abuse in return, that's nothing less than an Oscar for them.

Kamlesh Tukaram Sawant is busy earning love for his performance of Laxmikant Gaitonde in Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3). However, there was a phase when he got some really extreme reactions, thanks to his performance. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Kamlesh Sawant reveals that he got scared when people approached to hit him for his act in Drishyam.

Kamlesh says that during the Drishyam (2015) screening, he noticed a lady sitting beside him shift to another seat midway. Later, he was having a discussion with a crew member, and at that time he got the first extreme reactions.

When Kamlesh got scared with extreme reactions

Kamlesh recalls, "Main humare editor ke saath baat kar raha tha. Unhone kaha ki waha ek group hai aurton ka, unhone kaha ki iss neech insaan ke saamne nahi aana hai, but usne kaam acha kiya." He continues, "Then ek aurat daring kar ke aayi, kaha 'mooh pe thukna chahti hoon, lekin acha kaam kiya'. Maine kaha thank you. Ek aur aayi, 'jee karta hai chappal se maaru, lekin aacha kaam kiya'. Maine reply mein kaha Thank you."

Watch the interview of Kamlesh Sawant aka Gaitonde

Who made Kamlesh realise his victory?

Kamlesh admits that after a while he started getting nervous. "Main ghabra gaya ki agar kisi aurat ne sach mein thuk diya, toh jeevan bhar afsoos rahega." Kamlesh further reveals it was his wife who made him realise his victory. He asserts, "Main ghar mein wife ko bataya. Toh usne kaha ki woh nafrat Kamlesh ke liye nahi, Gaitonde ke liye hai. Iska matlab ki maine uss character ko ek hadh tak justice dilane ki koshish ki hai. Tab main thoda shant hua." Drishyam 3 is currently running in cinemas successfully.