Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam: The Conclusion, or simply Drishyam 3, will make its OTT debut on Netflix on November 27. The blockbuster thriller, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Tabu, earned Rs 380 crore net in India and Rs 590 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of Devgn's career.

Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat and Tabu-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion is set for its OTT release on November 27, 2026 after its blockbuster theatrical run. The digital premiere date of the blockbuster thriller has now been confirmed, with the film now being listed on Netflix India with the tag 'Coming on Friday'. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the third and final installment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise.

Drishyam 3 OTT release date: When and where to watch

Drishyam: The Conclusion will premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 27. The streaming platform has updated its database with the film's release date, putting an end to speculation surrounding its digital debut. The release date has also been confirmed by CinemaRare, a portal that tracks OTT release announcements across streaming platforms in India.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

The film brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully constructed alibi and efforts to protect his family face their biggest test yet. Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh, who is determined to uncover the truth behind her son's disappearance. This time, she joins forces with SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, a new investigator who believes he can finally expose Vijay and dismantle his family's airtight defence.

#DrishyamTheConclusion (2026) premieres Nov 27th on @NetflixIndia. @ajaydevgn #Tabu @JaideepAhlawat @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta @AbhishekPathakk @PanoramaMovies https://t.co/VVme1j1uJj — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) November 21, 2026

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Released in cinemas on October 2, Drishyam: The Conclusion emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026. The film earned Rs 380 crore net in India and Rs 590 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career. Its phenomenal box-office performance also made it the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay, Jaideep and Tabu, Drishyam 3 also stars Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

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