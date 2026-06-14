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Drishyam 3 OTT release: Ahead of Ajay Devgn's film release, here's when and where you can watch Mohanlal's blockbuster

After a blockbuster run in cinemas, Drishyam 3 will soon be streaming on OTT. Read on to know more about it.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 03:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Drishyam 3 OTT release: Ahead of Ajay Devgn's film release, here's when and where you can watch Mohanlal's blockbuster
A poster of Drishyam 3 (Image source: Instagram)
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Following its successful theatrical run, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 will now soon be streaming on OTT. The third instalment of the successful crime thriller franchise is among the biggest hits of Indian cinema, and even the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film. The series spanned remakes in different languages, including the Hindi trilogy led by Ajay Devgn. Ahead of Hindi Drishyam 3, fans of the whodunit can enjoy the next chapter in George Kutty's mysterious life, packed with some unpredictable, shocking twists and turns. 

Where can we watch Drishyam 3?  

Mohanlal's latest blockbuster is streaming exclusively on Prime Video from June 18 in Malayalam with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada for audiences in India and across more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. 

What is Drishyam 3 about? 

Years after the events of Drishyam 2, George Kutty appears to have secured the future he always wanted for his family; he has even adapted his past into a successful film. But the past refuses to stay buried. When two journalists begin investigating the real-life inspirations behind the film, and a carefully orchestrated marriage proposal for his daughter Anju turns out to be a deadly trap, George Kutty finds himself drawn into his most emotionally charged and dangerous battle yet. With old adversaries back with renewed motive, and fear, guilt, and suspicion closing in from every side, George Kutty, the protector, must once again rely on his wits to protect the people he loves, and the secrets that bind them together.  

Also read: Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past box office collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt shocks Bollywood, races ahead of Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee

Mohanlal on Drishyam 3

Speaking about playing the iconic character, Mohanlal said, "George Kutty is a character who has stayed with audiences for many years, and that love is something I deeply cherish. The reason audiences connect with Drishyam is that, beyond the mystery, it is rooted in a deeply human story about family, love, and survival. I am grateful for the affection audiences have shown George Kutty through the years and thrilled that Drishyam 3 will now reach audiences across the globe on Prime Video."

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