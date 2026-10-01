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Drishyam 3 movie review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat's film does the impossible, beats Mohanlal's threequel, cracks best thriller of 2026

Drishyam 3 concludes the saga on the highest note, bidding a fitting goodbye to the franchise. Undoubtedly, Drishyam 3 will be a blockbuster, the highest-grossing film of the trilogy, and the best crime thriller of 2026.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 10:23 PM IST

Drishyam 3 movie review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat's film does the impossible, beats Mohanlal's threequel, cracks best thriller of 2026
A poster of Drishyam 3 (Image source: official handout)
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Director: Abhishek Pathak

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta

Runtime: 150 mins (2 hr 30 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas 

Rating: 4 stars 

Drishyam 3 plot

Set six months after the events of Drishyam 2, Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) and Mahesh Deshmukh (Rajat Kapoor) decide to get justice for their deceased son and reopen the infamous murder case of Sam Deshmukh, as this time they get crucial evidence with the help of Crime Branch SP Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat). They drag Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family with a force like never before, more prepared, to avenge Sam's death. How will Vijay defend his family for one last time? Will he finally be declared guilty? Will he be behind bars? These questions form the premise of Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 3 initial reaction

Ajay Devgn, with his team, decides to conclude the popular franchise that became a pop-culture phenomenon. This is a gutsy move, indeed. Unlike the last two films, Drishyam 3 isn't the official Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film. This is also another risky move. I was more interested in seeing how writer-director Abhishek Pathak will crack an original Drishyam. After Drishyam 3 (which is titled Drishyam: The Conclusion) ended, I walked out with pride as our Hindi team scored above the Malayalam guys. Yes, Ajay's Drishyam 3 beats Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 and gives a paisa-wasool ending to the 11-year-old franchise.

Jaideep

Ajay Devgn with Jaideep Ahlawat

What works for Drishyam 3? 

The biggest strength of Drishyam 3 is the clear, crisp writing. The story, which is an original one by Abhishek Pathak, scores with distinction. The screenplay by Aamil Keeyan Khan, Abhishek Pathak, and Parveez Shaikh is so gripping that it keeps you on the edge of your seat. Even Aamil's dialogues are clap-worthy, justifying the characters and the tension of the drama. Yes, the base of Drishyam 3 is solid, and that makes it a more entertaining thriller. The writing is the biggest hero of the film. 

Kamlesh

Ajay Devgn with Kamlesh Sawant

Ajay Devgn shines, but new entrants steal the show 

When it comes to performances, Ajay Devgn outshines and gives a much more nuanced, richer performance than in Drishyam 2. Shriya Saran as Nandini Deshmukh gets her best act in the final film. Her character brings the biggest twist in the drama, and her emotions are seamless. Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav were okay, and they didn't get much scope to shine. Tabu is dependable, and Rajat Kapoor also adds value to the drama. Kamlesh Sawant is the second hero of the film. He brought the most laughs, and you can't help but love Laxmikant Gaitonde. However, more than Ajay or the primary cast, it's the new entrants who steal the show. 

Ajay-Deng

Ajay Devgn with Prakash Raj

Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Tomar is first-rate and poses a bigger threat with more impact than Akshaye Khanna. Prakash Raj, the chameleon, is captivating with a commanding screen presence. Despite his character appearing in the second half, he brings the best moments in the courtroom drama sequence. Raj should be pitted against Sunny Deol in the Damini sequel, and you will see the magic I'm imagining. 

What doesn't work for Drishyam 3? 

The initial 15 minutes of Drishyam 3 are slow, and the drama takes time to pick up the pace. As the franchise concludes, a few characters deserve proper closure, especially Gaitonde. 

Overall impact

As the team promised, Drishyam 3 concludes the saga on the highest note, bidding a fitting goodbye to the franchise. Undoubtedly, Drishyam 3 will be a sure-shot, record-breaking blockbuster, the franchise's highest-grosser, and the best crime thriller of 2026.

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