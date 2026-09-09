Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to replacing Akshaye Khanna, getting compared by Dhurandhar star: 'It wasn't framed as if I was...'

In the Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer launch event, Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about replacing Akshaye Khanna in the sequel, and if he's ready for the comparisions with the Dhurandhar star.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who'll soon be seen with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3), opened up about replacing Akshaye Khanna and also carrying the weight of being compared to the Dhurandhar actor. For the unversed, Akshaye was an integral part of Drishyam 2. However, he didn't return for the third instalment, and that's when Jaideep was added to the cast. Even Prakash Raj is among the new members added to the film. During the trailer launch event of Drishyam 3, Jaideep was asked to share his thoughts about stepping into the shoes of Khanna, and whether the comparison worries him.

Jaideep Ahlawat on comparison and replacing Akshaye Khanna

At the media press conference, Jaideep was asked to share his thoughts about the role and the high expectations after replacing Akshaye. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said, "No, not at all. When I heard the story, it wasn't framed as if I was stepping into Akshaye Sir's shoes or anything like that.” Jaideep emphasised that Crime Branch officer Rajveer Tomar is a new character stepping into the Salgoankar world. Jaideep further explained that his character has no connection with Akshaye's character from D2, but he will develop his relationship with Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), and Vijay (Ajay Devgn). "One character’s journey concludes and another is introduced," Jaideep said.

Is Ajay Devgn ready to let go of the Drishyam franchise for a spin-off?

When DNA asked Ajay if he's willing to pass the baton to another actor, Ajay, in his witty manner, replied, "Duniya mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Tu bhi kabhi intelligent sawaal puch sakta hai. Aage ka pata nahi na. Abhi humara decision hai ki we want to end it." Before Ajay, Tabu joked that she won't believe it until producer Kumar Mangat gives it in writing; the franchise has officially ended. Tabu said, "Inka (Kumar Mangat) ka pata nahi, kal bole ki Abhishek ke pass solid idea aaya hai to take the franchise forward." Drishyam: The Conclusion will be released in cinemas on October 2, 2026.