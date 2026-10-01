Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat admits he was 'very conscious' to do Ajay Devgn film, after Akshaye Khanna's exit: 'I think pressure is...'

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Jaideep Ahlawat joins Drishyam 3 as Crime Branch SP Rajveer, calling it Vijay Salgaonkar's Shani, and says he was conscious entering the loved franchise opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu.
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat will soon be seen in an epic face-off with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3). In this film, Jaideep plays the Crime Branch SP Rajveer, who's also the Shani in Vijay Salgaonkar's life.
Jaideep Ahlawat shed light on joining a franchise that is loved across the nation, talking about Drishyam: The Conclusion. The actor shared, “When you enter a successful franchise, I think your first responsibility is to understand the world you are entering. Every franchise develops its own rhythm, its own relationship with the audience, and Drishyam has a very specific tone.”
Jaideep further added, “I was very conscious that I was entering a universe that already belonged to the audience. They have lived with Vijay Salgaonkar, they have understood his methods, they have formed opinions about him. So I couldn't approach Rajveer as if he was arriving in an entirely new story. He had to arrive with an understanding of the world he was stepping into.”
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He continued, "For me, the challenge was to make Rajveer feel like he had always belonged in this world, while still making the audience wonder what this new person could potentially do to the world they already know.”