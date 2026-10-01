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Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat admits he was 'very conscious' to do Ajay Devgn film, after Akshaye Khanna's exit: 'I think pressure is...'

Jaideep Ahlawat joins Drishyam 3 as Crime Branch SP Rajveer, calling it Vijay Salgaonkar's Shani, and says he was conscious entering the loved franchise opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat admits he was 'very conscious' to do Ajay Devgn film, after Akshaye Khanna's exit: 'I think pressure is...'
Jaideep Ahlawat, Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 3 (Image source: Twitter)
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Actor Jaideep Ahlawat will soon be seen in an epic face-off with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3). In this film, Jaideep plays the Crime Branch SP Rajveer, who's also the Shani in Vijay Salgaonkar's life. 

Jaideep Ahlawat shed light on joining a franchise that is loved across the nation, talking about Drishyam: The Conclusion. The actor shared, “When you enter a successful franchise, I think your first responsibility is to understand the world you are entering. Every franchise develops its own rhythm, its own relationship with the audience, and Drishyam has a very specific tone.”

Jaideep Ahlawat admits he was very conscious before entering Drishyam 3

Jaideep further added, “I was very conscious that I was entering a universe that already belonged to the audience. They have lived with Vijay Salgaonkar, they have understood his methods, they have formed opinions about him. So I couldn't approach Rajveer as if he was arriving in an entirely new story. He had to arrive with an understanding of the world he was stepping into.”

Jaideep Ahlawat on pressure of joining an established franchise 

Jaideep entered the franchise after Akshaye Khanna allegedly walked out of the film. Speaking about the pressure, he said, “As for pressure, I think pressure is useful only until the moment you start shooting. Before that, it can make you think about a hundred things that have nothing to do with the scene. Once you are on set, the only pressure that should matter is whether you are doing justice to the moment in front of you.”

Also read: Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor for playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'You made him...'

Jaideep on working with Ajay Devgn and Tabu 

The Khatta Meetha actor also reflected on working with Ajay Devgn and Tabu, and added, “Having Ajay sir and Tabu ma'am there actually made the process more interesting for me. When you are working with actors who have such a strong understanding of restraint, you don't feel the need to manufacture intensity." 

He continued, "For me, the challenge was to make Rajveer feel like he had always belonged in this world, while still making the audience wonder what this new person could potentially do to the world they already know.”

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