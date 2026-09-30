Drishyam 3 first review: Ajay Devgn makes big statement on much-awaited sequel, declares it 'tops Drishyam 2, but...'

At FICCI Frames 2026, Ajay Devgn spoke about his much-awaited film, Drishyam 3, revealed that he has seen the film before the world, and shared his honest reaction.

Before the world witnesses Vijay Salgaonkar's last escapade in Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn has seen the film, and he shared his honest reaction to The Conclusion. Ahead of the mega release, Ajay Devgn arrived at FICCI Frames and headlined an interesting session, speaking about Drishyam 3, his career, and lots more. Ajay, along with Drishyam 3's producer Alok Jain, opened up about how important it is to end the franchise on a high note, and what their thoughts are about the changing landscape of entertainment post-COVID. Ajay also revealed that he has watched the final cut of the film and shared his honest reaction.

Ajay Devgn reviews Drishyam 3

Speaking about the third instalment, Ajay revealed that the new chapter is so good that it is above Drishyam 2 (which was the remake of the Malayalam version of the same name, led by Mohanlal). He said, "I saw the film yesterday (Tuesday, 29 September), and I feel...my personal opinion is it beats (Drishyam) 2. So fingers crossed."

Ajay Devgn on why they're ending the Drishyam franchise

Ajay admitted why the franchise is ending, and added, "This is the Conclusion; you'll have to wait and watch if Vijay Salgaonkar will beat or get beaten by the police. It is the conclusion, because it's very difficult to write a Drishyam. We want to end it on a high note. And the way the film has shaped up, the script has shaped up, I think we should put a stop right now."

Ajay Devgn explains the difficulty of making Drishyam

Ajay admitted that making a sequel to a murder mystery like Drishyam is difficult as it has limited scope. When asked if he had any disagreement while deciding to end the franchise, Ajay asserted, "Not at all. There was never a disagreement. See, when you want to make a sequel, a sequel for a film like Drishyam, it's not very easy to write. As I said, the story has to be... See, you're limited. The writers are limited, the directors are limited. You have to take the story forward from where it ended. You cannot get into a new murder mystery, or, you know, now they get stuck in a new situation. It's never like this. You're moving ahead. So it's not very easy to write. When you get an idea and you start thinking, okay, this can become very interesting; it can become Drishyam. And that's where you start working. And that's where I think the director and the writers started working."

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Ajay on not taking the audience for granted

Ajay added that Drishyam 3 has been written four times before it went on the floor. "They must have rejected four different scripts after working on it, because it was not going the way it should be going. It's always better to leave it on a higher note. So, the kind of scripting they have done, and the way the film has shaped up, they've reached a point; I don't think it can go beyond this. So, we all have decided that, you know."