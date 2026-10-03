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Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak reacts to overwhelming response to Ajay Devgn film: 'This is genuinely satisfying'

As Drishyam The Conclusion brings the Drishyam franchise to an end, director Abhishek Pathak opens up on the challenge of meeting 11 years of fan theories and expectations while crafting a finale that could still surprise viewers. It stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 06:15 PM IST

Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak reacts to overwhelming response to Ajay Devgn film: 'This is genuinely satisfying'
Abhishek Pathak on Drishyam 3
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With Drishyam The Conclusion bringing Vijay Salgaonkar's 11-year game of cat and mouse to an end, director Abhishek Pathak has opened up about the challenge of delivering a finale to one of Bollywood's most closely followed thrillers. The film's ending has sparked conversations, with Pathak revealing how he approached the pressure of meeting years of audience theories and expectations. He said in a statement, "Making Drishyam The Conclusion was a huge responsibility because the audience has lived with this world for so many years. Everyone had their own theories, expectations and ideas about how this story should end. The biggest challenge for me was to respect that journey but also give them an experience they wouldn’t necessarily see coming."

Pathak further shared about the sense of satisfaction he feels seeing the audience’s overwhelming response to the film. "Now, seeing audiences experience the film, discuss the ending and debate what Vijay has done, is genuinely satisfying. For me, Drishyam has always been about how people perceive the truth, and the fact that audiences are still discussing and interpreting the film after watching it is what makes this franchise so special", the filmmaker added.

He also reflected on the enduring connection viewers have formed with the world of Drishyam and its characters. He stated, "What has really surprised me is how emotionally invested people are, not just in Vijay, but in the entire world of Drishyam. You realise that after all these years, these characters have become a part of people's lives. And as a filmmaker, there’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing an ending stay with the audience even after they’ve left the theatre."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. The film has taken a massive opening of over Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and is currently running in cinemas.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

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