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Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak, Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome first child: 'Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived'

Oberoi and Pathak met on the sets of the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz and got engaged in 2022. The couple tied the knot in February 2023.

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Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak, Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi welcome first child: 'Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived'
Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak
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Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and director Abhishek Pathak announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl. Oberoi is known for featuring in the action thriller Khuda Haafiz. Pathak is the director behind films such as Drishyam 2 and Ujda Chaman. The couple shared a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday. 

"Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form," read the caption. "In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl. 19th April 2026. Shivaleeka and Abhishek," read the note on the poster. 

Oberoi and Pathak met on the sets of the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz and got engaged in 2022. The couple tied the knot in February 2023. They announced their first pregnancy on social media in December 2025. "Our love story has found its sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe," they posted. 

Pathak's next film is Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat. The film, which is the third and final part in the crime thriller franchise, will release on October 2. Oberoi last appeared in the 2022 film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 alongside Vidyut Jammwal. It was a sequel to the 2020 film.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again; actress announces second pregnancy with adorable post featuring Dua

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