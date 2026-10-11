Drishyam 3 box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 83% jump, nears Rs 450 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, collected Rs 26.50 crore on its second Saturday, recording an 82.8% jump. Also starring Tabu, Prakash Raj, and Shriya Saran, the crime thriller has earned Rs 286.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 446.80 crore worldwide in nine days.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. The final chapter of the crime thriller franchise has won over audiences and critics, with several viewers even placing it above Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3, which arrived in theatres in May this year. In its first eight days, the Hindi thriller amassed Rs 260 crore net in India and grossed Rs 407 crore worldwide.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its second Saturday?

Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed a massive jump in collections on its second Saturday, October 10. The Abhishek Pathak directorial collected Rs 26.50 crore net in India on day nine, registering an impressive 82.8% surge from Friday's Rs 14.50 crore. With this latest haul, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has taken its total domestic net collection to Rs 286.50 crore, while its India gross earnings have climbed to Rs 343.80 crore. The film has also maintained its strong overseas run, adding another Rs 8 crore on its ninth day and pushing its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 103 crore. Consequently, Drishyam 3 has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 446.80 crore in just nine days, bringing it closer to the Rs 450-crore milestone. With the second Saturday delivering a substantial boost, the thriller is poised for another strong day at the box office on Sunday.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who sets out to expose Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

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