Drishyam 3 box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 250 crore in India, mints Rs 400 crore worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion, or simply Drishyam 3, has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India and Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office. The Abhishek Pathak-directed crime thriller features Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Kamlesh Sawant in the leading roles.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, is rewriting box office records. The final instalment of the crime thriller franchise has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, with several viewers even rating it higher than Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3, which hit theatres in May this year. In its first week, the Ajay Devgn-starrer collected Rs 245.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 383.60 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 250 crore in India, Rs 400 crore worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its impressive box office run on its eighth day, Friday, October 9. The Abhishek Pathak directorial earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 260 crore and India gross to Rs 312 crore. The film also maintained its momentum overseas, collecting Rs 6 crore on day eight and pushing its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 95 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 407 crore, taking the Ajay Devgn-starrer past the Rs 400 crore milestone globally. With its domestic net earnings now crossing Rs 250 crore, Drishyam: The Conclusion has further strengthened its position among the biggest box office successes of the year.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who sets out to expose Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

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