Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 6: Despite minor drop, Ajay Devgn earns his biggest hit, beats Tanhaji, earns over Rs 350 crore

In six days, Drishyam: The Conclusion has become Ajay Devgn's biggest hit, beating the record of his 2020 blockbuster, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Saran-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3) refuses to slow down. In six days, it has become Ajay's biggest hit, beating the record of his 2020 blockbuster, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Early estimates for Wednesday (October 7) are out, and despite a minor drop, the film held up well, minting a double-digit on Thursday as well.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on Wednesday?

As Sacnilk reported, Drishyam 3 had a 20.5% drop from Tuesday's net collection of Rs 19.50 crore, and collected a net of Rs 15.50 crore. The total India net collection stands at Rs 232.50 crore, and the gross collection is Rs 279 crore. When it comes to overseas, the film earned Rs 6 crore, taking total overseas gross to Rs 87.50 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 366.50 crore.

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How did Drishyam earn his career's biggest hit?

Till now, Ajay's biggest hit is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. As Sacilk reported, Om Raut's historical drama earned Rs 361 crore worldwide in its lifetime. By this math, Drishyam 3 has easily crossed Tanhaji's lifetime in mere 6 days. Going forward, the film will continue to perform well in the second week as well, as there are no major releases. Till Ramayana, Drishyam 3 will enjoy a good hold at the box office. Even Yami Gautam's Nayi Naveli might not eliminate Abhishek Pathak's directorial from the box office race.

Ajay Devgn will have to compete with himself?

After Drishyam 3 ends its glorious run, he will have his next big release, Golmaal 5. The much-awaited comedy sequel will be released on January 7, 2027. It will be interesting to see if Golmaal 5 will set new record for Ajay Devgn or if Drishyam 3 will continue to remain his biggest hit.