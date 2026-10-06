Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion has earned over Rs 200 crore net in India and grossed close to Rs 325 crore worldwide after five days. The third and the final chapter in the Hindi crime thriller franchise is led by Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The final chapter of the crime thriller franchise has won praise from audiences and critics, with many calling it superior to Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3, which released in May this year. In just four days, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has earned Rs 197.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 303 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 200 crore in India

On its fifth day, Tuesday, October 6, Abhishek Pathak's directorial continued its strong box office run. The film had already earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India by 8 pm, taking its India net collection to Rs 212 crore and India gross to Rs 254 crore. With this, Drishyam: The Conclusion has comfortably crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India, cementing its position as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who sets out to expose Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film zooms past Rs 300 crore worldwide