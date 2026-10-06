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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film zooms past Rs 300 crore worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion or Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead, has earned Rs 197.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 303 crore worldwide in its first four days. The crime thriller is directed by Abhishek Pathak and also stars Tabu, Prakash Raj, and Shriya Saran.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film zooms past Rs 300 crore worldwide
Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 300 crore
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Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, Drishyam: The Conclusion, or simply Drishyam 3, is roaring at the box office. The final chapter in the crime thriller franchise has received overwhelmingly positive response from the audiences and critics, who have called the Ajay Devgn film much better than Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3, which was released in May earlier this year. In its first weekend, Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 176.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 272.80 crore worldwide.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide

The Abhishek Pathak directorial passed the crucial Monday test as it earned Rs 21 crore net in India on its fourth day, taking the total net India collections to Rs 197.50 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 237 crore. On its day 4, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 5 crore from the overseas markets, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 66 crore. With this, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has amassed Rs 303 crore worldwide in its first four days, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who goes after Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office: Ajay Devgn's Hindi film crosses lifetime earnings of Mohanlal's Malayalam movie in just three days

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