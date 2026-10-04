Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn scores SENSATIONAL weekend, earns over 60 crore on Sunday, races to Rs 300 crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion has scored the second-biggest weekend after Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After a slight dip, the Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran-starrer ran riot in cinemas.

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn and team Drishyam: The Conclusion should celebrate, as their last outing is breaking records and how. The first weekend collection of Drishyam 3 has recorded the second-biggest weekend by an Indian film in 2026, after Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 466 in extended weekend). It has also recorded the biggest weekend of Ajay Devgn, a record that will remain unbroken until his Golmaal 5 releases. Drishyam 3 was released in cinemas on October 2, 2026, and in three days, the film has crossed Rs 150 crore net domestically. After taking a thunderous opening of Rs 62 crore, the film suffered a minor dip on Saturday, earning Rs 53.50 crore. On Sunday, the film showed a growth of 14%, and the numbers will blow your mind.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on Sunday?

As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, Drishyam 3 earned a net of Rs 61 crore from 17,299 shows, bringing the total India gross collections to Rs 211.80 crore. The total India net collections are Rs 176.50 crore so far. Not only in India, but the film also performed exceptionally well overseas. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 20.00 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 61.00 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 is Rs 272.80 crore. When it comes to occupancy, on Sunday, the film's average occupancy was 64.97%, with 42.38% in the morning shows, 72.08% in the afternoon shows, and 80.46% in the evening shows.

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What lies ahead for Drishyam 3?

Monday onwards, the film is expected to witness a sizeable drop in collections. However, going by the extremely positive word of mouth, the film is expected to be in the range of Rs 20-30 crore. Drishyam 3 will soon breach the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, and going by the clear window next Friday, the film will be an unstoppable force in the next week as well.