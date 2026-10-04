FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn scores SENSATIONAL weekend, earns over 60 crore on Sunday, races to Rs 300 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn races to Rs 300 crore

Digger: Despite negative reviews, disaster opening, Tom Cruise defends his film: 'I am so honored to have...'

Digger: Despite negative reviews, disaster opening, Tom Cruise defends his film

Drishyam 3's Kamlesh Sawant aka Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals: 'Jeevan bhar yeh afsoos rahega ki...' | Exclusive

Drishyam 3's Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn scores SENSATIONAL weekend, earns over 60 crore on Sunday, races to Rs 300 crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion has scored the second-biggest weekend after Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After a slight dip, the Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran-starrer ran riot in cinemas.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 11:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn scores SENSATIONAL weekend, earns over 60 crore on Sunday, races to Rs 300 crore
A poster of Drishyam 3 (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn and team Drishyam: The Conclusion should celebrate, as their last outing is breaking records and how. The first weekend collection of Drishyam 3 has recorded the second-biggest weekend by an Indian film in 2026, after Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 466 in extended weekend). It has also recorded the biggest weekend of Ajay Devgn, a record that will remain unbroken until his Golmaal 5 releases. Drishyam 3 was released in cinemas on October 2, 2026, and in three days, the film has crossed Rs 150 crore net domestically. After taking a thunderous opening of Rs 62 crore, the film suffered a minor dip on Saturday, earning Rs 53.50 crore. On Sunday, the film showed a growth of 14%, and the numbers will blow your mind. 

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on Sunday?

As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, Drishyam 3 earned a net of Rs 61 crore from 17,299 shows, bringing the total India gross collections to Rs 211.80 crore. The total India net collections are Rs 176.50 crore so far. Not only in India, but the film also performed exceptionally well overseas. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 20.00 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 61.00 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 is Rs 272.80 crore. When it comes to occupancy, on Sunday, the film's average occupancy was 64.97%, with 42.38% in the morning shows, 72.08% in the afternoon shows, and 80.46% in the evening shows. 

Also read: Drishyam 3's Kamlesh Sawant aka Gaitonde reveals women wanted to spit on him, beat him with sandals: 'Jeevan bhar yeh afsoos rahega ki...' | Exclusive

What lies ahead for Drishyam 3? 

Monday onwards, the film is expected to witness a sizeable drop in collections. However, going by the extremely positive word of mouth, the film is expected to be in the range of Rs 20-30 crore. Drishyam 3 will soon breach the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide, and going by the clear window next Friday, the film will be an unstoppable force in the next week as well. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn scores SENSATIONAL weekend, earns over 60 crore on Sunday, races to Rs 300 crore
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn races to Rs 300 crore
'No Authority Can Do It': SC Judge on process that takes away voting rights
'No Authority Can Do It': SC Judge on process that takes away voting rights
Georgia Mass Shooting: 2 killed, 35 injured after gunfire at homecoming block party in Vienna
Georgia Mass Shooting: 2 killed, 35 injured after gunfire at homecoming block pa
Digger: Despite negative reviews, disaster opening, Tom Cruise defends his film: 'I am so honored to have...'
Digger: Despite negative reviews, disaster opening, Tom Cruise defends his film
Iran dismisses Flydubai hijack link as 'false flag' based on 'fabricated evidence'
Iran dismisses Flydubai hijack link as 'false flag' based on 'fabricated evidenc
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement