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Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 2: Mohanlal's crime drama suffers big drop on Friday, but crosses Rs 75 crore

Mohanlal-led Drishyam 3 suffered a drop on Friday. Yet it went on to cross Rs 75 crore gross worldwide.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 22, 2026, 11:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 2: Mohanlal's crime drama suffers big drop on Friday, but crosses Rs 75 crore
A poster of Drishyam 3
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Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 2: Mohanlal's much-awaited crime drama, Drishyam 3, has opened with a mixed response from critics and audience, which has certainly affected the collection as well. The early estimates of Friday's collection are out, and as compared to Thursday, the film has shown a decline of 31.5%. 

Drishyam 3 Friday collection

As Sacnilk reported, on Friday, Drishyam 3 collected a net of Rs 10.85 crore across 4,886 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 30.94 crore and the total India net collections to Rs 26.70 crore so far. When it comes to overseas collection, the film collected Rs 20.00 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 45.00 crore. In two days, the worldwide gross collection is Rs 75.94 crore.

Language-wise occupancy

When it comes to occupancy, as expected, the majority of the collection comes from the Malayalam version, collecting Rs 9.65 crore with an average occupancy of 61%. The Telugu version earned Rs 70 lakh with 18% occupancy. The Tamil version collected Rs 40 lakh with 29%, and the Kannada version earned only Rs 10 lakh with 19% strength. 

What lies ahead for Drishyam 3? 

As per the decent trend, Drishyam 3 is expected to show a good growth on Saturday, grossing around Rs 80-85 crore. The movie is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide on Sunday. The movie will have a good extended weekend. 

Prakash Raj completes Drishyam 3 

Amid the Malayalam Drishyam 3 release, the Hindi version of Drishyam, led by Ajay Devgn, is currently under production. Prakash Raj, who has replaced Akshaye Khanna, has compelted its shoot and updated his followers about the film's completion.

He tweeted, "#Drishyam3 Hindi … Just wrapped up a fantastic shoot with a wonderful team… thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this film. I’m sure you‘ll love it too… on to the next one."  

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