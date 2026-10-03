Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 100 crore net in India in the first two days. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Prakash Raj, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is the third and the final chapter in the franchise.

Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, is the third and final installment in Ajay Devgn's crime thriller franchise, following Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022). The first two films were official remakes of Mohanlal's Malayalam movies, while the concluding chapter tells an entirely original story. Released in cinemas on October 2, Drishyam 3 opened to a strong response from audiences and critics. The film earned Rs 62 crore net in India and Rs 92 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, marking the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn’s career.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Drishyam 3 has maintained its strong run at the box office, collecting Rs 40 crore net in India by 9 pm on Saturday. With this, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has taken its two-day domestic net collection to just over Rs 102 crore. As Drishyam 3 is running to packed theatres across the country, it is expected to add another Rs 25-30 crore to its India net collection once the final Saturday figures are recorded.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who goes after Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

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