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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 500 crore mark worldwide after 12 days. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the Hindi crime thriller has also earned over Rs 300 crore net in India. Drishyam 3 also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide
Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 500 crore
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Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, is rewriting box office records. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller opened to a career-best Rs 62 crore net in India on October 2, giving Ajay the biggest opening day of his career. The film continued its winning streak in the second week, surpassing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the highest-grossing film of the actor's career. Now, Drishyam 3 has achieved another major milestone by crossing Rs 500 crore in worldwide gross collections.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

On its 12th day in cinemas, Drishyam: The Conclusion crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. The makers announced the achievement on social media, thanking audiences for their overwhelming response. The announcement carried the caption, "A blockbuster conclusion. Winning hearts, breaking records. Thank you and keep the love pouring in." The accompanying poster celebrated the film's latest milestone with the message, "A record-breaking conclusion. Thank you for all the love. Drishyam: The Conclusion crosses Rs 500 crore Gross Box Office Collection Worldwide."

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the crime thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who sets out to expose Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

READ | Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn film becomes his first movie to earn Rs 100 crore overseas

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