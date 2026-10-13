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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn film becomes his first movie to earn Rs 100 crore overseas

Drishyam: The Conclusion has been breaking multiple box office records since its release and has now also become the first Ajay Devgn-starrer to mint Rs 100 crore in the international market. The crime thriller also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and Shriya Saran.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 01:12 PM IST

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn film becomes his first movie to earn Rs 100 crore overseas
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11
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Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, is enjoying a spectacular box office run. The crime thriller has amassed Rs 315 crore net in India and earned Rs 490 crore worldwide within its first 11 days, cementing its position as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Drishyam 3 has been breaking multiple box office records since its release and has now also become the first Ajay Devgn-starrer to mint Rs 100 crore in the international market.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 100 crore in overseas markets

Drishyam: The Conclusion has become the first Ajay Devgn film to earn Rs 100 crore in the overseas markets. Taking to its social media handles, Zee Studios, the overseas distribution partner of Drishyam 3, shared the announcement poster and captioned it, "A historic milestone on the global stage! Drishyam: TheConclusion crosses Rs 100 Crore ($10 Million+) in the international market — making it Ajay Devgn’s first film to reach this epic benchmark overseas! Thank you for the overwhelming love and support worldwide! Running successfully in theaters in its 2nd week."

Drishyam 3 cast and crew 

Apart from Ajay, Drishyam 3 also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who sets out to expose Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

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