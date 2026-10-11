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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion has earned over Rs 300 crore net in India and grossed close to Rs 475 crore worldwide after ten days. The third and the final chapter in the Hindi crime thriller franchise is led by Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Tabu, and is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 08:09 PM IST

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India
Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 300 crore in India
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Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat-led Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, has emerged as one of the biggest box office blockbusters of the year. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller has won over audiences and critics, with many viewers even rating it higher than Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3, which was released in May this year. In its first nine days, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 286.50 crore net in India, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 446.80 crore.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs 300 crore in India

Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its impressive box office run on its tenth day, Sunday, October 11. The Ajay Devgn-starrer had collected Rs 18.30 crore net in India by 7 pm, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 304.80 crore and worldwide gross collection to around Rs 475 crore. With this, the thriller has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, making it the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of the year after Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh and Border 2 led by Sunny Deol.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who sets out to expose Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

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