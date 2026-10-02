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Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn CREATES history, scores career's biggest opener, even DEFEATS Mohanlal, earns...

As expected, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 created history by scoring his career's biggest opener, even surpassing Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, and this is just the beginning.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 11:23 PM IST

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn CREATES history, scores career's biggest opener, even DEFEATS Mohanlal, earns...
A poster of Drishyam 3 (Image source: Official handout)
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Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 1: Records are meant to be broken. Whoever thought that Hindi can surpass, overtake, or beat South, read on to know the opening-day numbers of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The much-awaited sequel got a bumper opening, and with the positive word-of-mouth, the film shattered every record of the franchise and scored the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Tabu. The initial figures for Drishyam: The Conclusion are out, and it has recorded this year's second-biggest opening in Bollywood after Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ajay and team Drishyam 3 has even beaten Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, not only content-wise, but also by box office figures.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on Day 1? 

As Sacnilk reported, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 earned a net collection of Rs 66.75 crore in India from 15,735 shows. The domestic gross collection is Rs 80.10 crore. When it comes to overseas, it took an opening of Rs 15 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 95.10 crore. The film has not only taken the franchise's biggest opening, but Ajay Devgn witnessed the best Day 1 of his career. Speaking about the occupancy, the average strength of the day is 63.95%. The morning shows had 46.38%, the afternoon shows had 70.15%, and the evening shows had 75.31% occupancy. 

Ajay Devgn beats Mohanlal again? 

In DNA India's review, we mentioned that Ajay's Drishyam is far better than Mohanlal's version, and even the audience agreed. Hindi Drishyam 3 opened at Rs 66.75 crore net (in India). Whereas Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 grossed Rs 43.37 crore worldwide. There's a clear gap between the two, and this is just the beginning. 

What's next to expect from Drishyam 3? 

Going as per the super-strong trend, Drishyam 3 will go bonkers over the weekend, crossing Rs 50 crore each on Saturday and Sunday in India. The opening weekend will be in the range of Rs 150-160 crore net, and worldwide gross would be around Rs 200-230 crore. Drishyam 3 will be regarded as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

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