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Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film crosses lifetime earnings of Drishyam 2, races towards Rs 400 crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed the lifetime haul of Drishyam 2 in just one week. The Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller has earned Rs 245 crore net in India and grossed Rs 383 crore worldwide. The threequel also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, and Rajat Kapoor.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film crosses lifetime earnings of Drishyam 2, races towards Rs 400 crore
Drishyam 3 beats Drishyam 2
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Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its record breaking run at the box office, setting new benchmarks with each passing day. Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, the Abhishek Pathak-directed crime thriller hit theatres on October 2 and received a positive response from both audiences and critics. Fuelled by strong word of mouth, the film has amassed Rs 245 crore net in India and Rs 383 crore gross worldwide in its first seven days. With its opening week behind it, Drishyam 3 has also surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Drishyam 2, released in 2022.

Drishyam The Conclusion vs Drishyam 2 box office

Drishyam 2 earned Rs 240 crore net in India and grossed Rs 342 crore worldwide. Thus, Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed the lifetime earnings of the second part in just one week. The Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer crime thriller threequel is now racing towards the Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office. With no major releases until Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 in November first week, Drishyam 3 will aim to amass more than Rs 500 crore at the global box office.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who sets out to expose Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

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