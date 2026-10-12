Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film beats Border 2 to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026

Drishyam: The Conclusion, led by Ajay Devgn, has grossed Rs 480.40 crore worldwide in 10 days, overtaking Border 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. With no major releases before Ramayana on November 5, Drishyam 3 is poised to cross the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2026. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller opened to a record-breaking Rs 62 crore net in India on October 2, giving Ajay the biggest opening day of his career. In its second week, the film surpassed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become the actor's highest-grossing film. It has also overtaken Drishyam 2 to claim the top spot as the biggest earner in the franchise.

Drishyam 3 beats Border 2, becomes second biggest Indian hit of 2026

Drishyam 3 has collected Rs 309.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 480.40 crore worldwide in its first 10 days. On its second Sunday, the Ajay Devgn-starrer overtook Border 2 to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh-led war drama had earned Rs 450.19 crore worldwide during its entire theatrical run. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains at the top of the list, with a worldwide collection of Rs 1,820 crore. With no major theatrical releases scheduled before Ramayana: Part 1 arrives on November 5, Drishyam 3 is poised to cross the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

Apart from Ajay and Jaideep, Drishyam 3 also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

In the third and final chapter of the Ajay Devgn-led thriller franchise, Jaideep Ahlawat stars as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who sets out to expose Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Vijay's 11-year cat-and-mouse game with the law to a fitting end, delivering a finale that closes the chapter on his long-running battle to stay one step ahead.

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