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Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn beats Mohanlal, Hindi film crosses lifetime earnings of Malayalam movie in just three days

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion grossed Rs 272 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. In just three days, the Hindi film has crossed the lifetime earnings of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, which earned Rs 240 crore gross worldwide in its entire theatrical run earlier this year.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn beats Mohanlal, Hindi film crosses lifetime earnings of Malayalam movie in just three days
Drishyam The Conclusion vs Drishyam 3 box office
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Drishyam: The Conclusion is breaking records at the box office with each passing day. Headlined by Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, the crime thriller opened to rave reviews from the audiences and critics upon its release on October 2. Owing to the positive feedback, the Abhishek Pathak directorial earned Rs 62 crore net in India and Rs 92 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, marking the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn's career. Now, after its opening weekend, the Hindi version has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Malayalam's Drishyam 3, which was headlined by Mohanlal and hit theatres in May earlier this year.

Drishyam The Conclusion vs Drishyam 3 box office

Released on May 21, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 received mixed reviews and earned Rs 110 crore net in India and grossed Rs 240 crore worldwide in its entire theatrical run. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 61 crore on its third day, ending its opening weekend with Rs 176 crore net in India and Rs 272 crore gross worldwide. Thus, Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed the lifetime earninsg of Drishyam 3 in just three days. With no major releases until Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 in November first week, the Hindi threequel will aim to amass more than Rs 500 crore at the global box office.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam has concluded, but Mohanlal's franchise will continue

The Drishyam franchise began with the 2013 Malayalam thriller starring Mohanlal, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2021 and Drishyam 3 in 2026. The first two films were remade in Hindi, with Ajay Devgn headlining Drishyam in 2015 and Drishyam 2 in 2022. However, the recently released Hindi threequel, Drishyam: The Conclusion takes a different route. Unlike its predecessors, the film tells a completely original story and brings the Bollywood franchise to a definitive end. Meanwhile, the Malayalam franchise is set to continue, with the makers already announcing Drishyam 4.

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