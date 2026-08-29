Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's film has no connection with Mohanlal's threequel, director Abhishek Pathak reveals he took 'year to crack' different concept

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 will soon conclude the iconic franchise, and it has no connection with Mohanlal's third instalment of Drishyam. Read on to know what the plot of Drishyam 3 will be.

Ajay Devgn will draw the curtains on his iconic Drishyam franchise, and the team has made sure to make the last instalment bigger and better than before. The first instalment of Drishyam was released in 2015, and it was the official Hindi remake of Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam, starring Mohanlal. The critical and commercial success of Drishyam inspired Drishyam 2, which was again the remake of Malayalam's Drishyam 2. However, the third instalment of Ajay's Drishyam won't be a remake of Mohanlal's version.

Abhishek Pathak on Drishyam 3

With the makers announcing Drishyam The Conclusion through a series of intriguing eye posters, anticipation has reached an all-time high. With questions mounting and all eyes on Vijay Salgaonkar, audiences eagerly wait to unravel the mystery on 2nd October 2026. Picking up from where the second film left off, Drishyam The Conclusion takes Vijay Salgaonkar and his family’s story forward, says writer-director Abhishek Pathak. As he takes the franchise into its final chapter, he brings an entirely new screenplay and a story that takes Vijay into unexplored territory, while retaining the intrigue and suspense that have come to define the world of Drishyam.

Where will Drishyam 3 be heading?

Speaking about the process of developing the third film, Abhishek Pathak shares, “After Drishyam 2, it took us almost a year to crack the story and another year to develop and write the screenplay. The story continues from where the second film ended, but the journey ahead is completely new. We have worked very carefully on the screenplay to ensure that Drishyam The Conclusion stays true to the world audiences love while taking the story forward in a fresh and exciting way.”

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Ajay Devgn returns as the iconic Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav reprising their roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the ensemble in exciting new roles. Directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.