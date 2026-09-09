Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn reveals if he's okay to big goodbye to franchise, get replaced in spin-off: 'For me bidding goodbye is...'

Ajay Devgn shared his thoughts about letting go of his Drishyam universe and revealed that he doesn't get emotional when a franchise ends.

Ajay Devgn has responded to the reports of the Drishyam spin-off and reacted to whether he's okay with letting the franchise go to another actor. On Wednesday, September 9, Team Drishyam, including Ajay, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, along with director Abhishek Mangat and Kumar Mangat, launched the trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion in Goa. After revealing the trailer, the cast interacted with the media. Since the upcoming film is touted to be the final chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar's saga, there are reports that the franchise might continue with a spin-off with another family's story. So if the makers are truly considering another story, is Ajay Devgn okay with letting go of the franchise?

Ajay on bidding goodbye to the Drishyam universe

When DNA asked Ajay if he's willing to pass the baton to another actor, Ajay, in his witty manner, replied, "Duniya mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Tu bhi kabhi intelligent sawaal puch sakta hai. Aage ka pata nahi na. Abhi humara decision hai ki we want to end it." Before Ajay, Tabu joked that until producer Kumar Mangat gives it in writing that the franchise has officially ended. Tabu said, "Inka (Kumar Mangat) ka pata nahi, kal bole ki Abhishek ke pass solid idea aaya hai to take the franchise forward."

Ajay believes it's good to end a franchise at its peak

It's been over 10 years since Ajay has headlined the franchise as Vijay Salgaonkar. When asked if he's emotional about bidding goodbye to the franchise. Ajay said, "I don't want to sound heartless, but when a franchise ends at its peak, I don't feel emotional. It's good to end on a high note." He further added that Drishyam 3 was meant to finish the tale of the Salgaonkar family. Thus, they've not remade Mohanlal's Drishyam 3. Ajay also expressed his wish that Mohanlal should watch his Drishyam 3, as that would be a big validation for him. Drishyam: The Conclusion will release in cinemas on October, 2, 2026.

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