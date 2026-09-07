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Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn hints at 'bada khatra' for Salgaonkar parivar, trailer to be out on..., at THIS special location

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn hints at 'bada khatra' for Salgaonkar parivar

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Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn hints at 'bada khatra' for Salgaonkar parivar, trailer to be out on..., at THIS special location

Drishyam 3 marks the final instalment in the Salgaonkar saga, concluding the cat-and-mouse game between Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn hints at 'bada khatra' for Salgaonkar parivar, trailer to be out on..., at THIS special location
Drishyam 3 poster (Image source: Instagram)
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Ajay Devgn's much-awaited crime thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is among the most anticipated releases of this year. What started as the Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam blockbuster has now taken a different route for the finale. Drishyam 3 will be the final chapter in the Salgaonkar family crime saga that started in 2015. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 will be released in cinemas on October 2, 2026, and the team will soon be revealing the theatrical trailer, which will be in a special place. Read on to learn more. 

Ajay Devgn hints at what holds for Drishyam 3?

In a new poster, giving a proper glimpse of the Salgaonkar family, including Vijay (Ajay), Nandini (Shriya), Anju (Ishita Dutta), and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav), looking at the police force, who confronts them for the last time in the murder case of Sameer 'Sam' Deshmukh. Ajay, along with the makers, shared the poster on their social media with the caption, "Iss baar khatra aur bhi bada hai. Salgaonkar parivaar...wapas ghere mein hai."

When and where will the Drishyam 3 trailer be launched?

Ajay, Abhishek, Shriya, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita, and Mrunal will be launching the official trailer of Drishyam 3 at a special place that is directly connected to the universe. Team Drishyam has made sure not to keep it a regular launch event. In fact, they will reveal the world of Drishyam 3, not in Mumbai, but in Panjim, Goa. Yes, the trailer will be released on September 9, and the team will make it live from Salgaonkar's den.  

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 is not a remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3

Earlier, director Abhishek Pathak revealed that it took him a year to crack the script of Drishyam 3. Speaking about the process of developing the third film, Abhishek Pathak shares, “After Drishyam 2, it took us almost a year to crack the story and another year to develop and write the screenplay. The story continues from where the second film ended, but the journey ahead is completely new. We have worked very carefully on the screenplay to ensure that Drishyam: The Conclusion stays true to the world audiences love while taking the story forward in a fresh and exciting way.”

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