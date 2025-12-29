FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Drishyam 3: After Akshaye Khanna gets replaced by Jaideep Ahlawat, makers takes THIS big step, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran head to...

The show goes on. After Akshaye Khanna walked out of Drishyam 3, the makers are now heading for a new schedule with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Dec 29, 2025, 02:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Drishyam 3: After Akshaye Khanna gets replaced by Jaideep Ahlawat, makers takes THIS big step, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran head to...
A poster of Drishyam 2
The makers of the upcoming film Drishyam 3, which is currently under production, are set to start the Goa schedule after wrapping up the schedule in Mumbai. This comes amidst the controversy surrounding the exit of Akshaye Khanna from the film after he increased his remuneration.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the franchise. Jaideep is known for his intense screen presence and nuanced performances, and brings a compelling new energy to the 'Drishyam' universe, promising a fresh and unpredictable dynamic as the story unfolds. Filming in Goa is set to flag off from January 8, with the schedule expected to continue till the end of February. The entire cast will be part of the Goa schedule with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller. 

Also read: 'Akshaye Khanna is laziest, difficult person to work with': Section 375 director Manish Gupta on Dhurandhar actor: 'Sabki beizzati karta hai'

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna, who impressed audiences with his recent roles, has unexpectedly opted out of Drishyam 3, igniting significant industry chatter and media coverage. Media reports suggest the split stemmed from disagreements over remuneration and creative aspects of his role. After a string of strong performances, the actor is said to have sought a substantial fee increase, with figures like INR 21 crore being mentioned, which the 'Drishyam 3' makers were reportedly uncomfortable matching within their budget.

Creative differences also reportedly surfaced over character appearance, including a contentious discussion about him wearing a wig for continuity reasons, a point producers and the director felt impractical for a sequel context. Presented by Star Studio 18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 3' is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

