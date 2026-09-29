Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film will take massive start, to score biggest opening in franchise with Rs 50 crore on Day 1

As per the super-strong advance sales, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has crossed the 10 crore gross mark for the first two days, with Rs 6.50 crore advance sales for Day 1.

Drishyam: The Conclusion advance booking report: Ajay Devgn will finally make his last big move as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3), and the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. Fans are awaiting October 2, 2026, to storm into cinemas and find out how the Salgaonkar saga will end. Advance booking of the film began on September 27, and going by the initial reports, the film will take a monstrous start, and the pre-sales hint at a Rs 40-50 crore opening.

Drishyam 3 tops Rs 10 crore advance sales?

As Sacnilk reported, Drishyam 3 has shown excellent momentum and crossed the 10 crore gross mark in advance sales in its first two days. This has confirmed how strong the audience interest is for the film, which will ultimately convert into a huge domestic opening.

When the first two days' pre-sales are considered, Rs 6.50 crore gross has already been earned from opening-day bookings (which include block seats). The speed of ticket sales remains particularly strong, and as the film moves closer to the release, bookings continue to pick up.

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For the opening day, the booking trajectory is an encouraging sign. The franchise value contributed to the strong pre-sales, and the film will take a bumper opening with substantial spot bookings and walk-in audiences. The final hours before release will now be crucial in determining just how high the advance booking can climb.

Drishyam 3 to earn Rs 50 crore on Day 1?

Going by the strong buzz and encouraging pre-sales, the portal reported that the film will easily take a 40 crore+ net opening in India. However, going by the trajectory, the Rs 50 crore net opening mark is also very much possible, and it won't be a big surprise for the makers, but for the trade pundits. If advance sales maintain their pace and, on the first day, the film gets a super-strong walk-in business throughout the day, Drishyam 3 could easily cross 50 crore net in India on its opening day, creating a new record for the franchise and the superstar.