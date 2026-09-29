FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family

Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family

Trouble mounts for CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Maharashtra CEO claims to have flagged concerns over SIR

Trouble mounts for CEC Gyanesh? Maharashtra CEO claims to have flagged conc

Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film will take massive start, to score biggest opening in franchise with Rs 50 crore on Day 1

Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film to take Rs 50 crore opening

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film will take massive start, to score biggest opening in franchise with Rs 50 crore on Day 1

As per the super-strong advance sales, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has crossed the 10 crore gross mark for the first two days, with Rs 6.50 crore advance sales for Day 1.

Latest News

Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 01:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film will take massive start, to score biggest opening in franchise with Rs 50 crore on Day 1
A poster of Drishyam 3 (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Drishyam: The Conclusion advance booking report: Ajay Devgn will finally make his last big move as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion (also known as Drishyam 3), and the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. Fans are awaiting October 2, 2026, to storm into cinemas and find out how the Salgaonkar saga will end. Advance booking of the film began on September 27, and going by the initial reports, the film will take a monstrous start, and the pre-sales hint at a Rs 40-50 crore opening. 

Drishyam 3 tops Rs 10 crore advance sales? 

As Sacnilk reported, Drishyam 3 has shown excellent momentum and crossed the 10 crore gross mark in advance sales in its first two days. This has confirmed how strong the audience interest is for the film, which will ultimately convert into a huge domestic opening. 

When the first two days' pre-sales are considered, Rs 6.50 crore gross has already been earned from opening-day bookings (which include block seats). The speed of ticket sales remains particularly strong, and as the film moves closer to the release, bookings continue to pick up.

Also read: Viral video: Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20: 'I just want to...'

For the opening day, the booking trajectory is an encouraging sign. The franchise value contributed to the strong pre-sales, and the film will take a bumper opening with substantial spot bookings and walk-in audiences. The final hours before release will now be crucial in determining just how high the advance booking can climb.

Drishyam 3 to earn Rs 50 crore on Day 1?

Going by the strong buzz and encouraging pre-sales, the portal reported that the film will easily take a 40 crore+ net opening in India.  However, going by the trajectory, the Rs 50 crore net opening mark is also very much possible, and it won't be a big surprise for the makers, but for the trade pundits. If advance sales maintain their pace and, on the first day, the film gets a super-strong walk-in business throughout the day, Drishyam 3 could easily cross 50 crore net in India on its opening day, creating a new record for the franchise and the superstar.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family
Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family
Trouble mounts for CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Maharashtra CEO claims to have flagged concerns over SIR
Trouble mounts for CEC Gyanesh? Maharashtra CEO claims to have flagged conc
Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film will take massive start, to score biggest opening in franchise with Rs 50 crore on Day 1
Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film to take Rs 50 crore opening
What will Gyanesh Kumar do now? SC to hear petition against CEC, SIR
What will Gyanesh Kumar do now? SC to hear petition against CEC, SIR
India-Pakistan thaw, track-two diplomacy? Senior MEA officer attends SCO meetings in Islamabad
India-Pakistan thaw, track-two diplomacy? MEA officer goes to Islamabad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement