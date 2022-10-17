Drishyam 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna, Tabu starrer looks promising, netizens say 'damn good'

Credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

On Monday, the makers of the Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna and Tabu in lead roles dropped the trailer of the film. Drishyam, which saw Vijay Salgaonkar be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel will bring new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same is still to be seen in the movie. Tabu again is back in a more aggressive way to take revenge from him.

Watch Trailer:



Netizens took to Twitter and praised the trailer of the film. One of them wrote, “#Drishyam2Trailer looks really promising with casting matching the story and a new officer!!” the second one said, “After 20 Years, It's Going To Be Super Lit To See The Face-Off Between Ajay Devgn & Akshaye Khanna In #Drishyam2. Drishyam2Trailer.”

Bhaisaab #Drishyam2Trailer

Brilliant trailer cut

Superb BGM by DSP

Akshay Khanna surprise element

Ajay Devgn dashing as always

This one will work big at box office no doubt in it — DEVI CAPITAL (@DS_790) October 17, 2022

The trailer of #Drishyam2 is very impressive and looks more interesting than the original Drishyam2. #Drishyam2Trailer — prabir sen (@prabirsen89) October 17, 2022

#Drishyam2 Trailer is very engaging and interesting.Looking forward to see face off between AJ and Akshay.@ajaydevgn #Drishyam2Trailer pic.twitter.com/KqZss9TOhF — Heisenberg (@ajinkya_s89) October 17, 2022

Now nothing can stop #Drishyam2 from emerging a blockbuster #Drishyam2Trailer#AjayDevgn whan an actor he is October 17, 2022

The third person tweeted, “#Drishyam2Trailer Intense, Thriller & Zabardast. #AjayDevgn .. Extraordinary Star Cast #AkshayeKhanna & #Tabu . Can't Wait 18th November.” The fourth person said, “Bhaisaab #Drishyam2Trailer Brilliant trailer cut Superb BGM by DSP Akshay Khanna surprise element Ajay Devgn dashing as always This one will work big at box office no doubt in it.”

Saw the #Drishyam2Trailer it's just mind-blowing.. #Ajaydevgn sir is op #Drishyam2



PATHAAN STORM IN 100 DAYS — RBK (@RBK2760) October 17, 2022

Bhaisaab #Drishyam2Trailer

Brilliant trailer cut

Superb BGM by DSP

Akshay Khanna surprise element

Ajay Devgn dashing as always

This one will work big at box office no doubt in it #Drishyam2Trailer — Rajasthan praveen (@Praveenkholwal3) October 17, 2022

Ajay, who is again back with a similar style and all set to play brain game as Vijay talked about the sequel and what he thinks about the response of the audience, "We never make a film thinking about its sequel but when it is liked by the audience and gets good response then we think of making the sequel."

Read- Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna aims to expose Vijay Salgaonkar aka Ajay Devgn, character poster out

While talking about the original Drishyam in Malayalam and how its Hindi version going to be different: "This film is very different from the original and you don`t have Akshaye Khanna's character in the original. So, it is treated in a different way."