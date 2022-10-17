Search icon
Drishyam 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna, Tabu starrer looks promising, netizens say 'damn good'

Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna and Tabu in lead roles. Ajay is all set to play a brain game in the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

On Monday, the makers of the Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna and Tabu in lead roles dropped the trailer of the film. Drishyam, which saw Vijay Salgaonkar be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel will bring new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same is still to be seen in the movie. Tabu again is back in a more aggressive way to take revenge from him.

Watch Trailer:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)


Netizens took to Twitter and praised the trailer of the film. One of them wrote, “#Drishyam2Trailer looks really promising with casting matching the story and a new officer!!” the second one said, “After 20 Years, It's Going To Be Super Lit To See The Face-Off Between Ajay Devgn & Akshaye Khanna In #Drishyam2. Drishyam2Trailer.” 

The third person tweeted, “#Drishyam2Trailer Intense, Thriller & Zabardast. #AjayDevgn .. Extraordinary Star Cast #AkshayeKhanna & #Tabu . Can't Wait 18th November.” The fourth person said, “Bhaisaab #Drishyam2Trailer Brilliant trailer cut Superb BGM by DSP Akshay Khanna surprise element Ajay Devgn dashing as always This one will work big at box office no doubt in it.” 

Ajay, who is again back with a similar style and all set to play brain game as Vijay talked about the sequel and what he thinks about the response of the audience, "We never make a film thinking about its sequel but when it is liked by the audience and gets good response then we think of making the sequel."

While talking about the original Drishyam in Malayalam and how its Hindi version going to be different: "This film is very different from the original and you don`t have Akshaye Khanna's character in the original. So, it is treated in a different way."

