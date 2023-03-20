Drishyam 2 television premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn's blockbuster on TV

Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran-starrer suspense-thriller Drishyam 2 was one the biggest hits of 2022. The direct sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam is all set to have its World Television Premiere. Drishyam 2 is the official remake of the original Malayalam Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal.

Produced by Panorama Studios, Viacom18 Studios, and T-Series Films, this highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit 'Drishyam' boasts an A-list cast, including the likes of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film traces the turmoil that erupts in the Salgaonkar family after a homicide case opens and wreaks havoc in the lives of its family members living in Goa.

The sequel of the movie captures how far one can go to protect their family when an investigation for a murder case is resuscitated. Packed with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, Drishyam 2 is sure to leave you mesmerized and eager for more. The heart-stopping thriller, Drishyam 2 will have its world television premiere on COLORS Cineplex on Saturday, 25th March 2023 at 8 pm.

Here's the announcement video

Owing to the super-success of Drishyam 2, the third instalment of the series, Drishyam 3 will have a unique release strategy. As per the media reports Drishyam 3 Malayalam version, starring Mohanlal and the Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn will release on same time.