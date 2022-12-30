Drishyam 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu-starrer crime thriller

Drishyam 2/File photo

Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu in the lead roles, the crime thriller Drishyam 2 has been a blockbuster hit. Released on November 18, the Abhishek Pathak directorial is the official remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film of the same name, which was released last year directly on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video India.

And now, the same OTT giant has announced that Drishyam 2 is available for rent on its Prime Video Store. Sharing the announcement on its social media handles, Prime Video India wrote, "time to pick up where we left off! Drishyam 2 now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now!". The film will be made available to all subscribers in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, talking about its box office collection, the Ajay Devgn-starrer turned out to be a game changer after several remakes this year turned out to be massive commercial failures and earned Rs 230.70 crore nett at the domestic box office and is still running to packed theatres.

Talking about the worldwide collections, Drishyam 2 is all set to surpass Vivek Agnihotri's hard-hitting political drama The Kashmir Files as the second highest-grossing film of the year behind Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which has grossed more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

The prequel Drishyam, released in 2015, was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in August 2020. Jeethu Joseph, who helmed the original Drishyam, has also directed the 2015 Tamil remake Papanasam starring Kamal Haasan, the sequel Drishyam 2, and its Telugu remake Drushyam 2.

Apart from the three main leads, Drishyam 2 also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal roles. Akshaye Khanna is the new addition to the cast and plays IG Tarun Ahlawat who investigates Vijay Salgaonkar aka Ajay Devgn and his family to solve the murder case of Meera Deshmukh aka Tabu's son.



READ | Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn explains how his remake is different from Mohanlal's original, says 'when you see the film...'