Drishyam 2: Makers of Ajay Devgn starrer offer 50% discount on tickets booked on THIS date

Makers of the blockbuster movie Drishyam have come up with a first-of-its-kind association with multiplex chains to offer a 50 percent discount on booking tickets for Ajay Devgn's thriller film Drishyam 2 on October 2.

Everyone knows the trip Vijay Salgaonkar and his family took to Panjim on these dates and every year since the film's release we remember the family on these iconic dates. And to mark October 2, Drishyam 2 makers have offered a 50 percent discount on pre-booking on October 2-3 for the release day, November 18 of the movie. Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news.

He posted, "TEAM DRISHYAM 2 OFFERS 50% DISCOUNT ON FILM TICKETS ON RELEASE DAY... #Drishyam2 makers tie up with multiple chains to offer 50% discount for the release day [18 Nov 2022], *if* tickets are booked on 2 Oct 2022... Stars #AjayDevgn as #VijaySalgaonkar."

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction.

Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay`s shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013`s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The original score and music are by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). (With inputs from ANI)