Drishyam 2: Here's where you can watch Hindi dub version of Telugu film before Ajay Devgn starrer releases

Now, the Hindi remake of the popular crime thriller will release in cinemas on November 18. But, if you can't control the excitement, and want to know what happens in the second instalment, you can watch the Hindi dub of a Telugu film on Television. Popular TV channel Goldmines is releasing Drushyam 2 Hindi dub as Ankhen 2, and the movie will premiere on the channel on October 22, Saturday, at 8 PM.
Here's the Hindi promo of Drushyam 2
Recently, Drishyam 2 trailer was launched in Goa, the place where both films are set, on October 17, Monday. At the event, the Singham star Ajay explained how the remake is different from the original saying that people would find the former a fresh movie when they would watch the same.
According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you."
Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Sunny Singh's comedy-drama Ujda Chaman in 2019, added, "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions."