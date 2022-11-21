Drishyam 2 first week collection set to be over Rs 100 cr, day by day details

File photo

Drishyam 2 box office collection: Bollywood is on a high as the Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 is dominating the box office. The sequel has won over both viewers and critics, who have complimented it highly.

The movie has made Rs 64.14 crore in India as of day 3 of its run.

Drishyam 2 might surpass the Rs 100 crore threshold in just one week, given its growth.

Drishyam 2 day-wise earnings:

Day 1: Rs 15.38 crore

Day2: 21.59 crore

Day 3: 27.17 crore



Total: Rs 64:14 crore

Dishing out details, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets 100₹ cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz.”

Check out the tweet here:

Since it is one of the few Bollywood films that is stealing the box office, it is proving to be a huge success for the directors and actors. Not just in terms of numbers, but it has won many people's hearts. People claimed that the movie is a blockbuster on Twitter on the day it was released. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film ever since it was announced, so when the trailer arrived, it raised the bar for excitement.

Drishyam 2 also features Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Kamlesh Sawant in crucial roles in addition to the three main actors.

Bhediya, which will be released on Friday, November 25, and starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is expected to face strong competition from the film.

Also read: Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 3: Ajay Devgn starrer likely to collect Rs 64 crore in opening weekend

For the uninitiated, Drishyam 2 overtook Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu to become the second-biggest Bollywood opening of the year.