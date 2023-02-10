Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak, Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi stun in first love-filled pics as newlyweds

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi

Director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot in Goa on Thursday. On Friday, the couple shared their first pictures as newlyweds whee they couldn’t seem to be able to take their eyes off each other. Their wedding pics saw an outpouring of love from fans and celebrity friends.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka shared a post with a number of pictures of the two of them from their wedding on Friday morning. “You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars. Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life. With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together,” read the caption.

The pictures showed Shivaleeka in a red Manish Malhotra lehenga and Abhishek in a golden sherwani by the same designer, pose with each other. One pic had Abhishek plant a kiss on his bride’s cheek. Reacting to the pics, actress Aahana Kumra congratulated them, as did Guru Randhawa and Dhanashree Verma. Many fans also congratulated the couple.

As per sources, the wedding was an intimate affair, attended by the couple’s close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, irector Luv Ranjan, and Ishita Raj Sharma attended the wedding.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka have been together for several years. The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey in June ast year. Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi under hot air balloons. A video of the proposal was also shared on social media.

Shivaleeka started her career as an assistant director before making her acting debut in 2019 with the film Yeh Saali Aashiqui. She is best known for playing the female lead in Khuda Haafiz series. Abhishek, the son of filmmaker Kumar Mangat, assisted his father in producing a number of films before making his directorial debut with Ujda Chaman in 2019. He then directed Drishyam 2.